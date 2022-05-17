Aviva PLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $492.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

