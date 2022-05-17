Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

