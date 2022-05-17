Aviva PLC Buys 3,322 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1,139.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $115.58 and a one year high of $213.38.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $114,730.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 455,920 shares in the company, valued at $78,422,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,865 shares of company stock worth $2,867,683 in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.