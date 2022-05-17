Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.