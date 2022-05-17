Aviva PLC Buys 10,026 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

