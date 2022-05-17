Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

