OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 11,106 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Shares of QTJL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.