Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

