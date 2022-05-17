Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,171 shares of company stock worth $14,855,648. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

