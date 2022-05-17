Aviva PLC Sells 13,213 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.