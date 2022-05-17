OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,979 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,175,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

