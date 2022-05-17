Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Stake Lessened by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $127,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000.

BJUN stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

