Aviva PLC Acquires 7,104 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in News by 112.9% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in News by 14.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

