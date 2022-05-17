OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $140,000 in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

BRIV opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

