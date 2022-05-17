15,143 Shares in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.61% of Global X China Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X China Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

CHIE stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Global X China Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

