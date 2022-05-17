OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $142,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.