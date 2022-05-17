9,011 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

