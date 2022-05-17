OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:QCLR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NYSEARCA:QCLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 5.22% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA QCLR opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.