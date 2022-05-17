OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

