OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JJU opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

