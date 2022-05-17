OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

