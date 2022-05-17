OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,839 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDS Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.34. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.