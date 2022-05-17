OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
