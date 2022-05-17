OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,553,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $401.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.71. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.