12,909 Shares in Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

MEME opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. Roundhill MEME ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

