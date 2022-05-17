OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

