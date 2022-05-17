OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,561 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 603,374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 368,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

TETC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.