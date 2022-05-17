WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,903 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.
Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.