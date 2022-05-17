WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

