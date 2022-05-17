15,564 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $111,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

