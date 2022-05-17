Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,354,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,651,384. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

