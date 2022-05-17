OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,056 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.