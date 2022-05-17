OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stepan by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SCL opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $138.45.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

