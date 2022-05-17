IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of IRadimed worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $5,038,610. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

