OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $163,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,531,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

