OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

