OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

Shares of EMIF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

