22,626 Shares in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 148,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies.

