OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

