OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after buying an additional 1,001,472 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,614,000 after buying an additional 285,693 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,543,000.
Shares of HYG stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
