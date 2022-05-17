OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMNT opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.