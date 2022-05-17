Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,308 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $68,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

NYSE HPP opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

