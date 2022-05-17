Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $68,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teradata by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Teradata by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.