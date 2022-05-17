Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 132,500 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Quidel worth $68,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

