Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $69,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $355,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

