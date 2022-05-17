Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $69,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,511,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

