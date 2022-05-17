Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 252 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $4,046,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average is $307.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.60 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

