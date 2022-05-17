AXS Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 919.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

