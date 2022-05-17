Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.60 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.