Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,582 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NSTG stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.60. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $70.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $707.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.98.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

