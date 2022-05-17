Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $215,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.60 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

